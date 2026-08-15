Liam Delap wants to stay in the Premier League as he prepares to leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is set to leave the club but he does not wants a move abroad this summer.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are just a few names linked with Delap over the past few weeks alongside a number of foreign clubs including Serie A side Fiorentina who see the Englishman as a top target.

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Delap has fallen from grace since his season with Ipswich, where he netted 12 goals in 37 Premier League matches. Last season he grabbed 3 goals and 4 assist with the Blues in what was a dire string of performances.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Chelsea are demanding £40M for Delap, which would see the side make around £10M profit on a player who has scored a single Premier League goal for the club.

Chelsea triggered Delap’s £30m release clause when he was at Ipswich, beating several top teams to his signature which looked to be a bargain at the time.

Under Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso Delap would compete with Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Nicolas Jackson and Emmanuel Emegha for a chance to spearhead the attack, something he has little chance of doing.

Now, with interest growing journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Delap's preference is to continue his career in the Premier League. This opens the door for the likes of Newcastle and Forest who could launch bids to over the next week.

Delap, son of Premier League cult hero Rory Delap, also has his options open in Italy with Como interested as well as Fiorentina who would be keen to snap him up in what could be a loan move.