Potter unsure over Sweden reinforcements amid illness issues

Sweden head coach Graham Potter said it would not be fair for the new additions to his squad to play a big role in tonight's (2nd October) UEFA Nations League (UNL) match against Bosnia & Herzegovina, but did not rule out the possibility.

Sweden won both their home matches in this international window, against Romania and Poland respectively, to sit atop UNL Group B4 and remain on course for back-to-back promotions. Trips to Bosnia and Romania before the window ends are sure to be huge tests for Potter's side.

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Not only have the Swedes lost seven players through injury since the initial squad was announced, but five players were confirmed to be missing the trip to Bosnia owing to a sickness bug that has swept the camp. To add to the difficulties, Bosnia will have added incentive to get a result in Zenica, as the match will be the last international for the great Edin Dzeko.

To counter the loss of the batch of ill players, Potter has called up Eric Smith, Felix Beijmo, Samuel Dahl, Hugo Bolin and Ken Sema. Yasin Ayari, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Benjamin Nygren, Patrik Walemark and Elliot Stroud were the quintet who did not make the trip to Bosnia.

After an assist against Romania and a goal against Poland, Ayari is sure to be big loss for Sweden, but Potter remained defiant that his side still have the quality to replace the Brighton man.

"We have Hugo (Larsson) and Jesper (Karlstrom) who have done very well during the camp. Both are good options. Jesper was fantastic against Ukraine and Poland in the World Cup play-off, and he started in the World Cup for us. Both are good players and if they come in I look forward to it," said the coach.

Sema and Smith were both in Sweden's World Cup squad, Dahlin and Bolin have each won two caps and both received one each in 2024 and 2025, while FC Copenhagen defender Beijmo is uncapped at senior level.

As for whether these five could come straight into the side for the Bosnia game, Potter was sure they have the ability, but whether or not he would use them was a different matter.

"It's a decision we have to make. But we're talking about Samuel Dahl who plays for Benfica, it's not that he can't play football. Before previous squad selections, we've had discussions about all these guys who came in now. Now they're here and that's good.

"But we have to be fair to these players. Is it fair that they come to the hotel tonight and that they will play a big role in the game tomorrow? Probably not. But at the same time, you never know."

Follow Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Sweden on Flashscore.