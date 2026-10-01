Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Portugal vs Denmark: Confirmed team news as a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo leaves squad

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Former Man Utd defender Chris Smalling joins Porto on free transfer

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Talks between Ronaldo and Jesus reportedly ease tension in Portugal camp

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Confirmed team news in thrilling top of the table clash

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Confirmed team news in thrilling top of the table clash
Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Confirmed team news in thrilling top of the table clashJonas Ekströmer/TT / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina meet for a chance to finish top of their group as the Nations League continues.

Group 4 leaders Sweden travel to Zenica on Friday in a battle between the top two in Group B4 in what should be an exciting affair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bosnia and Herzegovina are second in Group 4 on four points, two behind Sweden, after a 0-0 draw in Poland and a 4-2 win in Romania.

Leaders Sweden picked up a 2-1 triumph over Romania which was then followed by a 3-1 victory against Poland on Monday night, handing the side 6 points as they look down on the rest of the group.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina team news

Sweden boss Graham Potter has lost Emil Holm, and Liverpool forward Alexander Isak, who have already withdrawn from the squad.

Bosnia & Herzegovina meanwhile have no injury issues, which hands them an advantage heading into the game.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Bilino Polje at 19:45 UK time.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina predicted line-ups

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible: Zlomislic; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Basic, Gigovic; Bajraktarevic, Mahmic, Alajbegovic; Tabakovic

Sweden possible: Johansson; Svensson, Lindelof, Starfelt, Gudmundsson; Walemark, Bergvall, Ayari, Nanasi; Nygren, Gyokeres

Key stats

Bosnia & Herzegovina have two defeats in their last 14 games, a run that also includes the World Cup playoff successes over Wales and Italy on penalties.

Friday is set to be Edin Dzeko’s final international appearance, with the 40-year-old on 73 goals in 151 caps.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueSwedenBosnia & HerzegovinaPolandRomaniaItalyWales

Related Articles

France vs Italy: Confirmed team news as Zidane hopes to maintain perfect start

Kayode revels in dream Italy debut against Turkey

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run