Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Confirmed team news in thrilling top of the table clash

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina meet for a chance to finish top of their group as the Nations League continues.

Group 4 leaders Sweden travel to Zenica on Friday in a battle between the top two in Group B4 in what should be an exciting affair.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina are second in Group 4 on four points, two behind Sweden, after a 0-0 draw in Poland and a 4-2 win in Romania.

Leaders Sweden picked up a 2-1 triumph over Romania which was then followed by a 3-1 victory against Poland on Monday night, handing the side 6 points as they look down on the rest of the group.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina team news

Sweden boss Graham Potter has lost Emil Holm, and Liverpool forward Alexander Isak, who have already withdrawn from the squad.

Bosnia & Herzegovina meanwhile have no injury issues, which hands them an advantage heading into the game.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Bilino Polje at 19:45 UK time.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina predicted line-ups

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible: Zlomislic; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Basic, Gigovic; Bajraktarevic, Mahmic, Alajbegovic; Tabakovic

Sweden possible: Johansson; Svensson, Lindelof, Starfelt, Gudmundsson; Walemark, Bergvall, Ayari, Nanasi; Nygren, Gyokeres

Key stats

Bosnia & Herzegovina have two defeats in their last 14 games, a run that also includes the World Cup playoff successes over Wales and Italy on penalties.

Friday is set to be Edin Dzeko’s final international appearance, with the 40-year-old on 73 goals in 151 caps.