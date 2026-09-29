Walemark hailed after first Sweden start amid career revival

Sweden have played two and won two in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) so far in this international window, thanks in no small part to new addition to Graham Potter's squad, Patrik Walemark.

The winger came off the bench to earn his first Sweden cap in the 2-1 win over Romania at the start of this extended window, then made his first start in last night's (28th September) 3-1 win against Poland, as Potter's side stayed top of Group B4.

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The Poland match nearly turned into a dream first start five minutes in, but an effort on goal was denied by Marcin Bulka, but Walemark did grab his first goal involvement for Blagult in the second half, crossing for Viktor Gyokeres to turn in Sweden's third from close range.

It's been quite a route back to the top for the 24-year-old, whose only previous call-up to the senior squad came four years ago and consisted of two unused substitute appearances.

After leaving hometown club Hacken in early 2022, Walemark spent two-and-a-half years contracted to Feyenoord, where he felt the pressure put on him by some staff at the Dutch club was nothing short of bullying, as negative aspects of his game were overly scrutinised and he even had to suffer remarks about personal matters, including his appearance.

He made just 36 appearances and found himself loaned out to Heerenveen, but in early 2025 he finally left the Dutch giants behind and moved to the country he just starred against, Poland, to join Lech Poznan.

Walemark spoke openly about his struggles in the lead up to the Poland match, and afterwards, was glad that he spoke so candidly, even if it wasn't planned: "It was super spontaneous. I'm usually so neutral in all interviews, but there was no intention of bringing it up. That's how it turned out anyway, and it's not something I regret."

Negative comments have certainly not followed Walemark to the national team dressing room, on the contrary, his teammates and manager are lining up to heap praise on the winger.

"He's playing a great game. I think he's going in with confidence and playing his game - that's why he's here, too, to show what kind of player he is," said captain Victor Lindelof.

Potter described Walemark as "a threat for the whole game," and that threat ultimately provided a 23rd international goal for Gyokeres, who couldn't fault the setup: "The pass was perfect, there was nothing wrong with it. I think he got around his wing well many times and created many dangerous chances. A great effort," said the Arsenal striker.