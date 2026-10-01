Five ruled out of Bosnia clash including Stroud as sickness wave spreads in Sweden camp

Yasin Ayari is one of five players to have fallen ill

Sweden will ⁠be without five players when they visit Bosnia & Herzegovina in ‌the UEFA Nations League (UNL) in Zenica on Friday ‌after a wave of ‌illness swept through the camp.

This international window had already seen plenty of withdrawals from the squad, including striker ‌Alexander Isak, who picked up minor injury picked up against ‌Romania, and coach Graham Potter ⁠will ‌have to reshuffle his pack again as ​Yasin Ayari, Benjamin Nygren, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Elliot ​Stroud and Patrik Walemark have all fallen ill and will not travel for the match.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eric Smith, who was last part of the squad at the summer's World Cup, has been drafted in to cover for the latest absentees.

"We are taking the ⁠measures that ​are possible to limit the further spread of infection and are monitoring the progress ‌of those who have fallen ill," team doctor Jonas Werner said in a statement, adding that none of the five had travelled to Bosnia.

Hammarby forward Paulos Abraham was another late addition to the squad and is hoping to make his international debut in Zenica, but he too was starting to feel the effects of the bug when speaking at a press conference before travelling to Bosnia: "I'm starting to feel a little sick now. It feels like it's starting to come."

The Swedes are top of League B Group 4 with ‌two wins from two games, ​two points ahead of ‌Bosnia, and said they may call in further reserves for their final game of the international window away against Romania ⁠on ⁠5th October.

Follow Sweden's trip to Bosnia and all UNL matches on Flashscore.