Poor discipline proves costly for ten-man Midtjylland in Europa League exit

Just like in the first game in Istanbul a red card (to Martin Erlic) proved costly for Mike Tullberg's outfit when FC Midtjylland crashed out in the second round of the qualification for Europa League when they lost 2-0 at home against Besiktas

Last season, FC Midtjylland impressed greatly in the Europa League league phase, but there will be no repeat performance this season.

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On Thursday evening, the Danes lost 0–2 to Turkey's Besiktas in Herning, resulting in their elimination in the second round of the Europa League qualifiers with a 0–3 aggregate score against the Turkish side.

Just as in last week's match in Istanbul, FC Midtjylland had a player sent off. In Herning, it was defender Martin Erlic who received his second yellow card early in the second half—with the score at 0–0 and the Danes pushing for a goal.

In the first leg in Istanbul, attacking player Friday Etim was shown a straight red card after fifteen minutes of play for stamping on a Besiktas player.

Compared to the match in Istanbul, FCM got off to a much better start in Herning as they dominated the opening fifteen minutes of Thursday's match and created plenty of chances.

FC Midtjylland - Besiktas - Player Ratings Flashare

Striker Franculino hit the post just minutes into the game, and he actually struck the woodwork again after a little over half an hour into the game fas he executed a fine finish with the outside of his boot, but the post once again saved the Turkish visitors.

Dario Osorio and Denil Castillo also looked dangerous in front of the Turkish goal during the opening stages, but the first half ended goalless.

Shortly after Erlic was sent off, Besiktas hit the post, and with 20 minutes remaining in the return leg, the newly substituted Milot Rashica put Besiktas ahead 1–0. By that point, key players from the home side like Franculino and Phillip Billing had already been substituted.

With fifteen minutes remaining, FC Midtjylland captain Rasmus Kristensen conceded a penalty, allowing Beşiktaş to take a 2–0 lead in the return leg—making it 3–0 on aggregate—and effectively sealing the tie.

The aggregate defeat means the Danes drop down to the Conference League qualifiers, where they will face either Bohemian FC (Ireland) or FC Ballkani (Kosovo) in the third qualifying round.