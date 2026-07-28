Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Besiktas deny receiving official bid for Wilfred Ndidi

Besiktas deny receiving official bid for Wilfred Ndidi
Besiktas deny receiving official bid for Wilfred NdidiČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen has dismissed reports that the Turkish club has received an official offer for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Black Eagles during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to reports in Turkey, particularly Milliyet, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had submitted a proposal for the experienced Nigerian international. 

However, Ozen clarified that while there is genuine interest from Saudi Arabia, Besiktas have yet to receive a formal written bid.

“There is interest from Saudi Arabia in Ndidi. However, no official written offer has yet arrived. If one comes, we will evaluate it,” Ozen said.

Ndidi joined Besiktas from Leicester City last summer and quickly became an important player, making 31 appearances and scoring twice across all competitions last season.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueWilfred NdidiBesiktas

Related Articles

Sangare pens Forest deal until 2029 as he reveals he cannot wait to work with Glasner

Bayern Munich "love" Luis Diaz who wants to stay despite €22.5M wage offered by Al-Hilal

Midtjylland avoid Salah clash as Besiktas end transfer talks