Besiktas deny receiving official bid for Wilfred Ndidi

Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen has dismissed reports that the Turkish club has received an official offer for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Black Eagles during the summer transfer window.

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According to reports in Turkey, particularly Milliyet, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had submitted a proposal for the experienced Nigerian international.

However, Ozen clarified that while there is genuine interest from Saudi Arabia, Besiktas have yet to receive a formal written bid.

“There is interest from Saudi Arabia in Ndidi. However, no official written offer has yet arrived. If one comes, we will evaluate it,” Ozen said.

Ndidi joined Besiktas from Leicester City last summer and quickly became an important player, making 31 appearances and scoring twice across all competitions last season.