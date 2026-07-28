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Sangare pens Forest deal until 2029 as he reveals he cannot wait to work with Glasner

Sangare pens Forest deal until 2029 as he reveals he cannot wait to work with Glasner
Sangare pens Forest deal until 2029 as he reveals he cannot wait to work with GlasnerNottingham Forest

Ibrahim Sangaré has committed his future to Nottingham Forest this week as he pens a new contract.

Sangaré joined Nottingham Forest from PSV Eindhoven on the 1st September 2023 as he became the club's record signing at the time in a deal worth £30M with potential add ons. 

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The Ivory Coast international quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dominant midfielders, attracting the attention of a number of clubs over the past year such as Besiktas and West Ham

Speaking after putting pen to paper this week, Sangare revealed how happy he is as he sees Forest fans as family. 

“I’m delighted to sign the new contract. It’s a good moment too for me to thank the fans. Last season wasn’t always easy, but they were always with us and I have always felt their support. 

 "It’s been three years here and it has become a family for me in that time. I feel good, I have learned a lot, and worked hard to get to this point. I’m really looking forward to working with the new coach and for the season to start." 

Sangare, who will work under new manager Oliver Glasner next season, has gone on to make 55 starts and 23 substitute appearances in all competitions for Forest, scoring two goals.  

Glasner, who left Crystal Palace in the summer, will be delighted with locking Sangare down in one of his first moves as the new head coach. 

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Premier LeagueIbrahim SangareOliver GlasnerNottinghamBesiktasPSVWest Ham

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