Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

KuPS exit Champions League after second defeat to Sabah Baku

Rahman Dashdamirov protects the ball for Sabah
Rahman Dashdamirov protects the ball for SabahČTK / Lehtikuva / Matias Honkamaa

Finland's dream of seeing a team in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) goes on for another year at least, as KuPS were beaten 2-0 at home by Sabah Baku in the second leg of their second qualifying round tie, thus falling to a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

KuPS 0-2 Sabah Baku (0-3 on aggregate)

Advertisement
Advertisement

KuPS would have been confident of overturning the narrow loss they suffered in Azerbaijan a week earlier, but instead a second home loss in as many UCL matches this summer was their undoing, as Sabah made it four wins from four on debut in Europe's top tier.

A goalless first half, in which Jaime Moreno had the best chance for the hosts, put the pressure on the Finnish champions going into the final 45 minutes of the tie. That pressure told just seven minutes after the break, as Tymoteusz Puchacz's low cross was met at the near post by Veljko Simic, who notched his second goal of the tie.

A VAR check failed to come to KuPS' rescue, and the tie was all but settled with 20 minutes to play, when Xander Severina picked out Joy-Lance Mickel in space inside the penalty area, and his shot had too much on it for Johannes Kreidl.

There was not even a consolation for the Kuopio side, who now drop into the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, where there first opponents will be the losers of the UCL tie Bulgaria's Levski Sofia or Romanian side Universitatea Craiova. Levski lead 1-0 from the first leg.

Sabah, only formed nine years ago, move onto the third round of qualifiers, and will face either Lech Poznan of Poland or Aarhus of Denmark.

Follow all the UCL qualifiers on Flashscore.

Mentions
Champions LeagueEuropa LeagueSabah BakuKuPSJaime Jose Moreno CiorciariJohannes KreidlJoy-Lance MickelsTymoteusz PuchaczXander SeverinaVeljko Simic

Related Articles

Kasper Hogh completes record breaking Celtic move: The history of the club is so big...

Huge VAR update as officials told to only overturn "blatantly incorrect" errors

Bayern Munich "love" Luis Diaz who wants to stay despite €22.5M wage offered by Al-Hilal