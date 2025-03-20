Tribal Football
Former Manchester United midfielder has been seen training in Miami as he works to regain fitness ahead of his return from a doping ban.

The 32-year-old, who is currently without a club after departing Juventus, is now eligible to return to football following an 18-month ban for a prohibited substance.

During his trip to the United States, Pogba has been training while also attending a match between Los Angeles FC and Austin.

"So we’re here in Miami, training, try to get fit as soon as possible, you already know the story,” Pogba said on a video on his Instagram story.

“I’m here and there’s some fans around, United fans and Barcelona fans, big up to all of them. This gentleman (the Barcelona fan) tried to challenge me.”

