WATCH: Pogba catches up with World Cup winning teammates in LA

Paul Pogba is in Los Angeles as he works his way back to playing again.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder's doping ban is now over and he is free to play again.

Pogba is working on his fitness while in the US and took time out from his personal training programme to catch up with two of his 2018 World Cup France winning teammates.

Pogba was seen meeting with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and striker Olivier Giroud. Now 32, Pogba has been linked with a move to MLS as he ponders where to resume his career.

 

 

