'Impossible to make an analysis' - Sporting boss Fonseca unsure of Pochettino's Man United

Sporting boss Paulo Fonseca is unsure of what to expect from Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday (November 25).

The Mauricio Pochettino era is underway at Old Trafford, but a heavy 4-0 Premier League defeat to rivals Liverpool on Sunday (November 22) certainly rained on the parade.

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Pochettino and United will undoubtedly be hoping their game against Sporting can be the turning point for their so far dismal season.

Sporting are in a similar position, with Fonseca recently replacing title winning boss Rui Borges earlier in the month.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Fonseca is unsure of what to expect from his opponents following their Liverpool loss.

"Eight minutes, red card. It's impossible to make an analysis," Fonseca said, as reported by BBC Sport.

"I tried to see Pochettino with the United States and what kind of solutions he used. There is some information, but it is very difficult to predict."

Despite the 13-time champions sitting in 19th, Fonseca refused to accept United are vulnerable.

"I don't follow the reasoning," he said. "Manchester is a great team. I don't believe a lot that great teams are fragile."