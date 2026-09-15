Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Richarlison responds after Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham exile

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey

Most read on Flashscore News

EXCLUSIVE: Calls for Man Utd boss Carrick to be sacked are 'crazy', insists Owen

Team of the Weekend: Mastantuono and Watkins put up perfect 10s as Mbappe shines again

Black Princesses eliminated from U-20 World Cup after heavy defeat to France

The Base Line: Rybakina enjoys dream fortnight at US Open as Zverev triumphs again

Pep Guardiola's agent confirms sabbatical until 2027

Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.Profimedia

Pep Guardiola will not take up a managerial role until at least the start of 2027.

The Spanish coach left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 campaign after winning 20 major trophies across 10 years in English football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola's exit came as a surprise to some at the club, as he still had a year left on his contract, with former assistant boss Enzo Maresca accepting the offer to replace him at the Etihad Stadium.

Talks to charge of the Italy national team did not lead to an agreement, and the former Barcelona boss will now follow his previous pattern of taking a year out of the game, before assessing his options.

"Pep will not coach any club or national team this season," his agent Josep Maria Orobitg confirmed.

The England job remains a possible option for Guardiola in future alongside a career-first coaching role in Serie A.

Mentions
Pep GuardiolaManchester City

Related Articles

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Man City's Ruben Dias reveals differences between Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola

Nico O'Reilly: Pep's trust secured PFA award