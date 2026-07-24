Pep Guardiola declines Italy National team head coach offer

Pep Guardiola has rejected the offer to become the next head coach of the Italian National Team.

The 55-year-old had been handed a proposal from the Italian Federation and has decided to decline the offer this week, per Fabrizio Romano.

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The Spaniard wants to dedicate his time to family and to recharge following his exit from Manchester City.

Guardiola spent 10 years at City, guiding them to 20 trophies including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions league title.

It's another blow for Italy as they continue the search for their next head coach, as Carlo Ancelotti looks set to stay with Brazil.

The Italian plans to continue with Brazil for the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup.

It is believed Ancelotti had no intention at all to become the next Italy head coach.