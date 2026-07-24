Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Pep Guardiola declines Italy National team head coach offer

Pep Guardiola declines Italy National team head coach offer
Pep Guardiola declines Italy National team head coach offer Credit: NEIL HALL / EPA / Profimedia

Pep Guardiola has rejected the offer to become the next head coach of the Italian National Team.

The 55-year-old had been handed a proposal from the Italian Federation and has decided to decline the offer this week, per Fabrizio Romano. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spaniard wants to dedicate his time to family and to recharge following his exit from Manchester City. 

Guardiola spent 10 years at City, guiding them to 20 trophies including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions league title. 

It's another blow for Italy as they continue the search for their next head coach, as Carlo Ancelotti looks set to stay with Brazil. 

The Italian plans to continue with Brazil for the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup. 

It is believed Ancelotti had no intention at all to become the next Italy head coach. 

Mentions
Pep GuardiolaItaly