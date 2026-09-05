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Man City's Ruben Dias reveals differences between Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola

Man City's Ruben Dias reveals differences between Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola
Man City's Ruben Dias reveals differences between Enzo Maresca and Pep GuardiolaREUTERS

Man City captain Ruben Dias has opened up on life under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

New Man City boss Maresca of course worked under Pep Guardiola, first for the club’s youth team and then as an assistant.

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The Italian left to join Parma in 2021 before then taking over at Leicester and bagging the Chelsea job, where he had some success across his 18-months in charge.

Maresca has very much stuck with an early Guardiola, possession heavy style since becoming a manager, but Dias insists plenty has changed at City since he took over.

Speaking about the atmosphere under the new head coach, the 29-year-old told the club’s website: "Really positive. Obviously, lots of things have changed but, in the end, not changed that much. 

“It’s new energy and we’re feeling good. Enzo has his specific ideas about the way he sees the game – offensively and defensively.

"Overall, it’s very much a game we were used to playing - then there’s details that make it different in different moments and I feel everyone is buying into the idea a lot," Dias added. 

"There's a lot of us with the ball and that's our main characteristics – I feel like in that way it's a continuity, even though we are different."

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Ruben DiasEnzo MarescaPep GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

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