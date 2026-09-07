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Arteta reveals the two players who feel like new signings: It's been amazing work!

Arteta reveals the two players who feel like new signings: It's been an amazing work!
Arteta reveals the two players who feel like new signings: It's been an amazing work!REUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken on the revival for Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard this season.

The Gunners continued their perfect start to the Premier League season, beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon as they charge ahead at the top of the table, joint with Manchester City. 

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Goals came not from summer signings, but instead Odegaard and Havertz, two players who have been with the side for several years. 

Havertz has almost displaced Viktor Gyokeres in attack whilst Odegaard is fighting for his spot before the return of new signing Bruno Guimaraes in what has been an impressive showing. 

Speaking after the victory, Arteta praised the pair who are in top form ahead of this week’s Champions League clash with Italian giants Napoli. 

"Yeah, he looks, again, he looks happy, he looks settled, he looks happy, his personal life, some great things have happened as well, he feels fit, he's training every day, he has this routine right now, and he's scoring goals, and not only that, but it's been an amazing work for the team.” 

On Odegaard: "Well first of all that he's fit, he feels confident, I think one of the highest that I've seen him, and he has a point to prove from last season as well, and after missing so much football. 

"When that happens, Kai the same, Bukayo (Saka) the same, we miss so many attacking players last season for long, long periods, and I don't know how many times they've played together those two in the last year or so, but probably not much, and when you start to feel the chemistry they have between them and what they can produce, it's great. 

"For me, he gets to that point because he's enjoying his football, and when you are that, you have to enjoy what you do, you have to play with real intent, and that's what I love to see him today, he was running forward, he took shots, he created so many situations for his teammates, so it was great." 

The Gunners failed to convince Julian Alvarez to return to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid this summer but Havertz is stepping up for Arteta who has Odegaard fighting for his life in midfield, making the side even more formidable as they defend their title. 

 

 

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Premier LeagueMartin OdegaardKai HavertzBukayo SakaBruno GuimaraesArsenalFootball transfers

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