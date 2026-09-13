Guimaraes' message to Sunderland after first goal: The fat rat wishes you a nice weekend

Bruno Guimaraes posted a bold message on social media following Arsenal's win over Sunderland this weekend.

The champions continued their perfect record at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, picking up a 2-0 win against the Black Cats thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Bruno Guimaraes.

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Guimaraes, the former Newcastle star, cupped his ears and had a plastic cup thrown at him as the abuse grew from the Sunderland supporters who were furious at the midfielder.

Sunderland fans labelled him as a “a fat rat” due to his association with their fierce rivals Newcastle and Guimaraes posted a defiant message on social media after the game, addressing the nickname.

“They know what they are, the fat rat wishes you a nice weekend.”

When asked about Guimaraes’ performance against Sunderland, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "Beautiful, he came on, the goal, the assist, remarkable.

“That why we talk about the finishers and making that impact and being able to support and help the team. He was outstanding.”

Arsenal, who have won their opening six games of the season, look almost unstoppable so far as they forge ahead with their title defense.

Now, with Guimaraes back in the side, Arsenal look unbeatable. Speaking after the game, Guimaraes said: “Everyone knows my history, everyone knows what I have done for Newcastle and how much I care about the club.

“It was an important goal, my first goal for Arsenal, so I’m very happy and proud. I’ve had a difficult start with two injuries but now I am feeling very good. I hope for many more (goals) now.”