Bruno stars as Arsenal edge Sunderland to maintain 100% Premier League start

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Premier League (PL) season with a hard-fought 2-0 triumph at Sunderland, extending their dominant H2H record to just one defeat in the last 30 PL meetings (W19, D10).

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Match report

Looking to open a top-flight campaign with four successive victories for only the sixth time in their history, Arsenal began brightly in Wearside.

The first clear-cut chance of the contest fell to Bukayo Saka, whose mistimed effort from eight yards was comfortably saved by Robin Roefs, shortly before Daniel Ballard was unable to convert at the back post after a superb delivery from Granit Xhaka at the other end.

The Gunners continued to probe for a breakthrough, with Gabriel Magalhaes firing a low strike narrowly wide of the target, followed by an instinctive effort from Kai Havertz that was smartly tipped over by Roefs.

Undeterred by the visitors’ dominant possession, Sunderland carried a threat themselves before HT, as Enzo Le Fee directed a strike wastefully wide from 25 yards.

Having failed to win a single PL game against a side who finished in the top five last season (D5, L5), the Black Cats upped the ante at the start of the second period.

Their intent was soon rewarded in the 54th minute when Ballard was wrestled to the ground by Ezri Konsa in the six-yard box.

Le Fee assumed the responsibility from the spot, but the Frenchman’s powerful low penalty was expertly saved by David Raya.

Spurred on by Raya’s heroics, the Gunners took the lead just a few minutes later, as HT substitute and former Newcastle United man Bruno Guimaraes curled a spectacular long-range strike into the top corner for his first goal in Arsenal colours.

That knocked the stuffing out of Sunderland temporarily, and Saka spurned a glorious chance to double the visitors’ lead, shooting straight at Roefs from 12 yards.

Regis Le Bris’ men refused to lie down without a fight, though, and Nordi Mukiele twice went close with a pair of close-range efforts.

The hosts continued to threaten deep into stoppage time, but they remained wide open at the back, and after Reinildo brought down Saka in the box – picking up a second yellow card in the process – the Arsenal winger converted from the spot to send Mikel Arteta’s side three points clear at the PL summit at this early stage.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Catch up on the match here.