Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Preview and Team News

Arsenal travel to the City Ground to take on a struggling Nottingham Forest this afternoon at 16:30 BST as they look to close the gap on league-leaders Manchester City.

Champions Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest today hoping to make it ten wins out of their eleven competitive games and, in doing so, increase the pressure on Forest boss Oliver Glasner.

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Mikel Arteta's men have returned from the international break in style as they have put their 3-0 humbling at the hands of Brighton 29 days ago firmly in the rearview mirror. They came from behind to defeat Leeds 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium last weekend before cruising to a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille in midweek, meaning that reversal at the Amex is the only game they haven't won this season. Another victory today would put them back within three points of league-leaders Manchester City.

In stark contrast to this, their hosts today have only won one game all season and that win away at Aston Villa on 12th September seems a long time ago for a Forest side who have since lost back-to-back games against Coventry and Crystal Palace. They come into this game in 17th and with the two sides directly below them (Bournemouth and Sunderland) squaring off against each other today, they know that defeat would more than likely see them finish the weekend in the bottom three.

Getting a result here seems unlikely for the Tricky Trees as Arsenal have won eight of the last eleven top tier meetings, although the last two games between these two on the banks of the River Trent have finished goalless. While that is a crumb of comfort for Forest fans, lack of goals has been a problem both in this fixture and overall as they have been blanked by the Gunners in their last four meetings and are the only Premier League side not to have scored on home turf this season.

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For Forest, Igor Jesus is doubtful having missed last week's defeat at Selhurst Park with a calf injury while there are also question marks over talisman Morgan Gibbs-White's fitness.

For Arsenal, Piero Hincapie is unlikely to feature while Martin Zubimendi is also doubtful. William Saliba remains a long-term absentee.