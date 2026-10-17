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Struggling Viktor Gyokeres ready to push for January Arsenal exit

Struggling Viktor Gyokeres ready to push for January Arsenal exit
Struggling Viktor Gyokeres ready to push for January Arsenal exitREUTERS

Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly ready to push for a move away from Arsenal over his lack of game time.

The 28-year-olf joined Arsenal last summer following an incredible two seasons with Sporting, across which he scored 97 goals in 102 games.

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Gyokeres hasn’t been able to bring that goal scoring form to north London and appears to have fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order, with zero Premier League starts so far this season.

According to TeamTalk, the Sweden international is unsettled and would be willing to push for a move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Arsenal are looking to upgrade their options in the final third and are keen on signing wantaway Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

Atletico are said to be one of the clubs interested in Gyokeres, with others in Serie A and the Bundesliga keeping tabs on the situation.

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