Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner has provided an injury update for Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of their crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday (October 18).

Glasner, 52, is yet to get Nottingham Forest going with just one win from their opening six Premier League games, currently sitting down in 15th.

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Gibbs-White continues to impress, however, but he picked up a minor muscle issue in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the crucial game against Arsenal, Glasner confirmed that the 26-year-old remains a doubt.

“Morgan Gibbs-White is doubtful,” he said.

“He couldn’t train the entire week with us, but it looks like he can join tomorrow’s session, and he had an individual session today with our rehab coaches.”

“He suffered a minor muscle injury at Palace, so we have to see how he reacts today and how he deals with tomorrow’s session. Then I will take the final decision,” Glasner stated.

He added: “It doesn’t seem too serious, so there is a chance he will be available.”