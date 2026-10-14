Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes Man City avoid sanctions for 115 charges guilty verdict

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Carrick defends 'emotional' Martinez after criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Champions League LIVE: Barcola nets brace for Liverpool in Linz, City and PSG lineups in

Gael Monfils quietly retires from tennis, will not play Paris Masters

World No. 2 Antonsen frustrated that clock system will be tested during Denmark Open

Arsenal manager Arteta delivers positive Zubimendi injury update

Arsenal manager Arteta delivers positive Zubimendi injury update
Arsenal manager Arteta delivers positive Zubimendi injury updateTom Major / Actionplus / Profimedia

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Martin Zubimendi is making encouraging progress ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest.

The Spanish midfielder suffered an ankle injury alongside Piero Hincapie following Arsenal’s victory over Leeds United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking after the Gunners’ midweek Champions League success against Lille, Arteta confirmed Zubimendi is recovering faster than Hincapie, whose injury could keep him sidelined for several weeks.

However, the midfielder must still undergo further assessment before returning to action.

Arteta also provided an update on Bukayo Saka, who overcame illness to make a significant impact against Lille, registering a goal and an assist after coming off the bench.

Despite an upcoming Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich, Arteta insists Arsenal’s immediate priority remains securing victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueMartin ZubimendiArsenalNottinghamLille

Related Articles

Giroud had "special emotions" over Arsenal return: They haven't forgotten me!

How Lille missed an opportunity to earn shock Champions League win against Arsenal

Saka overtakes Fabregas and Freddie Ljungberg after impressive goal against Lille