Arsenal manager Arteta delivers positive Zubimendi injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Martin Zubimendi is making encouraging progress ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest.

The Spanish midfielder suffered an ankle injury alongside Piero Hincapie following Arsenal’s victory over Leeds United.

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Speaking after the Gunners’ midweek Champions League success against Lille, Arteta confirmed Zubimendi is recovering faster than Hincapie, whose injury could keep him sidelined for several weeks.

However, the midfielder must still undergo further assessment before returning to action.

Arteta also provided an update on Bukayo Saka, who overcame illness to make a significant impact against Lille, registering a goal and an assist after coming off the bench.

Despite an upcoming Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich, Arteta insists Arsenal’s immediate priority remains securing victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.