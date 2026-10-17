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Arsenal lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as Arteta drops Hincapie update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Defending Premier League champions Arsenal head to struggling Nottingham Forest on October 18th.

The Gunners are playing catch up to leaders Manchester City at the top of the table as Mikel Arteta looks to fight across four fronts this season.

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The Spaniard rotated for their 3-0 midweek UEFA Champions League home win over Lille and he will recall some of his key men for this clash.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest team news

Arteta confirmed defender Piero Hincapie and midfielder Martin Zubimendi are both still out after suffering injures in the warm down at Leeds United last weekend.

William Saliba and Christos Tzolis are not due back until November - but Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz should all start in Nottingham.

Arsenal predicted lineup v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Havertz, Eze.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest kick off time

Kick off at City Ground is set at 4:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Arsenal have struggled in their most recent trips to Forest, with back-to-back 0-0 draws, and they have won just one of four Premier League games their since Forest's top-flight return in 2022.

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