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Nigeria to face Mauritania or DR Congo in U23 AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria to face Mauritania or DR Congo in U23 AFCON qualifiers
Nigeria to face Mauritania or DR Congo in U23 AFCON qualifiersČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mikolaj Barbanell

Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles will face either Mauritania or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The draw was conducted in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, with Eric Chelle’s men among 14 teams handed byes into the second round based on their performances in the previous three editions.

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The first-round matches will be played on September 28 and October 6, while Nigeria will enter the competition in November. 

Their second-round first leg is scheduled for November 9, with the return fixture on November 17.

If Nigeria progress, they will face the winner of Burkina Faso versus Sierra Leone/Zambia in the final qualifying round.

Seven teams will qualify alongside hosts Egypt for the 2027 finals, which will also serve as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

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Olympic GamesNigeriaMauritaniaD.R. CongoBurkina FasoSierra LeoneAfrica Cup of Nations U23

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