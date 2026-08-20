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Alhassan Yusuf delighted after stunning hat-trick for New England

Alhassan Yusuf delighted after stunning hat-trick for New England
Alhassan Yusuf delighted after stunning hat-trick for New EnglandLeonardo Ramirez / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf was delighted after producing a match-winning performance in New England Revolution’s emphatic 3-0 victory over DC United.

The midfielder was the standout player at Audi Field, scoring all three goals to secure maximum points for the visitors. 

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Yusuf struck twice during the opening half before completing his hat-trick six minutes after the hour mark. 

Reflecting on his performance, he expressed his happiness and credited his goals to the hard work done during training since the beginning of the season.

“It’s something we have been practicing for a while now from the beginning of the season, and we got it right today,” Yusuf told the club’s official website.

“I was in the right place and got the goals. A new nickname, I don’t know if I will take it, but we’ll see.”

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Alhassan YusufNigeriaNew England RevolutionDC UnitedMLS

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