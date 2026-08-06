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Coach Maikaba hails Flying Eagles after WAFU B semi-final win

Coach Maikaba hails Flying Eagles after WAFU B semi-final win
Coach Maikaba hails Flying Eagles after WAFU B semi-final winNgandu Katayi Kevin/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Flying Eagles head coach Abdu Maikaba praised his players after Nigeria’s dramatic semi-final victory over hosts Côte d’Ivoire at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship.

The defending champions secured a 4-3 penalty shootout win after a thrilling 2-2 draw following extra time. 

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Speaking after the match, Maikaba described Côte d’Ivoire as the strongest team in the tournament and said his side fully deserved to reach the final.

“We played a very tough game against the host nation,” Maikaba told a press conference.

”I will confess that we met the best team of the tournament in this game. They played so well, but we were determined to get the win no matter the way, and we are glad that we got it in the end.”

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