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Newcastle defender Dedic reportedly questioned by police for carrying bow and arrows

Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was involved in a police operation on Thursday
Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was involved in a police operation on ThursdayReuters / Scott Heppell

Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was involved in a police operation on Thursday after being spotted carrying a bow and arrows by a member of the public near a reservoir in the countryside outside of Newcastle, according to Daily Mail's Craig Hope.

Dedic, who joined Newcastle from Benfica in the summer, was then reportedly intercepted by police at the Darras Hall estate around seven miles away from where he was spotted.

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The Daily Mail then claim Dedic was questioned by police and his bow and arrows were confiscated.

However, after speaking to Dedic, the police officers at the scene reportedly were satisfied there was no further threat to public safety.

The 24-year-old full-back has been a regular starter for Newcastle since signing in the summer, appearing in seven Premier League games and providing two assists.

Dedic could well play his next game this weekend as Newcastle travel to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

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