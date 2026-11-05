Rafa Benitez reveals Premier League return target

Rafael Benitez has confirmed he wants a return to Premier League management.

The former Liverpool boss has not coached in the English top-flight since his exit from Everton in 2022, after just six months in charge.

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Prior to his short stint at Goodison Park, Benitez also led Newcastle United and Chelsea, after winning the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup at Liverpool in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

The Spaniard's most recent post came with Greek side Panathinaikos, joining in October 2025, before being removed from his role at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Several current Premier League bosses are under major pressure heading into the November international break - including Michael Carrick at Manchester United and Pierre Sage with Crystal Palace - and the 66-year-old admitted he's ready for another challenge in England.

"I'm working now for UEFA, but I'm watching games all the time, especially in the Premier League, because I want to know the players, I want to know their style," he told talkSPORT.

"I could see the other day when I watched Juventus v Napoli, then Liverpool v Arsenal, you can see the difference.

"I like the Premier League because of the intensity. Every game, every ball is a challenge.

"I think it's fantastic. The problem is you need to find the right project. Talking about projects in football now is quite complicated.

"Could that project be in the Premier League? Yeah, I'd be happy with that, for sure."