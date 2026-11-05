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Under pressure Matthias Jaissle responds to Newcastle sack rumours

Under pressure Matthias Jaissle responds to Newcastle sack rumours
Under pressure Matthias Jaissle responds to Newcastle sack rumoursREUTERS

Matthias Jaissle has reported to rumours he's fighting to keep his Newcastle job.

The 38-year-old was the man picked to replace the much loved Eddie Howe following his shock resignation in the summer.

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It’s certainly been a rollercoaster for Newcastle since Jaissle, 38, came in, winning five, drawing two, and losing five across the start of the season.

There were even reports suggested that Newcastle players were ‘confused’ by what their new, young coach was asking of them.

Newcastle were booed off the pitch at the end of their 1-0 defeat by Everton on Monday night, and rumours are starting to circulate that he may be fighting for his job.

Speaking about the rumours ahead of their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday (November 5), he said: “I try to not follow the things that are written, but of course, here and there, you get some comments. 

"But the nice part is that I got even more of the feeling from within the club how committed they are, and that's something really important in a week where there are speculations or rumours.

“This is something we cannot influence, so that was good, good to know, good to feel, but I try again also in these aspects not being distracted. 

“There's no need for meetings, you feel that in the everyday work. We're working here on the training ground every day from the morning until the evening, and this is something you feel then.

“Of course you get here and there is a message, and that just shows me that everyone is believing in the long-term project, and that everyone also is aware and is realistic about the journey and where we are right now.”

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