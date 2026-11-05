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Alisson exit destination hinted as Liverpool make transfer call

Liverpool No.1 Alisson.
Liverpool No.1 Alisson.Profimedia

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could move on from the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Brazil international is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Flamengo, who are considering a move to bring him back to Brazil.

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However, there’s no universal agreement at this stage with several club officials in Rio de Janeiro unconvinced over a deal, despite the option to land the 34-year-old as a free agent.

As per Sport Witness, Alisson is being discussed as one possible target, but his high wages could be an issue for a club currently short of fiscal power.

Liverpool are yet to make a move over a possible extension for the veteran stopper at Anfield - who has made over 350 club appearances since joining from AS Roma in 2018 - and won two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown as their No.1.

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