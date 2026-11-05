Alisson exit destination hinted as Liverpool make transfer call

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could move on from the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Brazil international is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Flamengo, who are considering a move to bring him back to Brazil.

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However, there’s no universal agreement at this stage with several club officials in Rio de Janeiro unconvinced over a deal, despite the option to land the 34-year-old as a free agent.

As per Sport Witness, Alisson is being discussed as one possible target, but his high wages could be an issue for a club currently short of fiscal power.

Liverpool are yet to make a move over a possible extension for the veteran stopper at Anfield - who has made over 350 club appearances since joining from AS Roma in 2018 - and won two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown as their No.1.