Alisson exit destination hinted as Liverpool make transfer call

The Brazil international is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Flamengo, who are considering a move to bring him back to Brazil.
However, there’s no universal agreement at this stage with several club officials in Rio de Janeiro unconvinced over a deal, despite the option to land the 34-year-old as a free agent.
As per Sport Witness, Alisson is being discussed as one possible target, but his high wages could be an issue for a club currently short of fiscal power.
Liverpool are yet to make a move over a possible extension for the veteran stopper at Anfield - who has made over 350 club appearances since joining from AS Roma in 2018 - and won two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown as their No.1.