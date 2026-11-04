Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has urged his players 'to keep believing in the way that we are playing'.

Fulham and Arbeloa appear to have gotten over some early teething problems and have won two and drawn one of their last three Premier League games.

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The west London club have now moved clear of the relegation zone and into 15th as they prepare for their home game against Newcastle on Saturday (November 7).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Arbeloa urged his players to ‘keep believing’.

"I think I would be more worried if we don't create chances, but we are creating chances, so we need to keep believing in the way that we are playing," he said.

"We need to keep working on our finishing. It's about creating chances, not conceding chances, and playing in the way that we believe, and I think we have done really well.

“We have a very difficult match (against Newcastle) on Saturday at home, and yes, we need to continue growing as a team, because we are just starting. I'm so happy and so proud of my players."