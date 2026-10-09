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Serbia handed stadium ban, fines over fan misconduct

Serbia head coach on the touchline
Serbia head coach on the touchlineANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Serbia will play their next home game behind closed ⁠doors and their FA has been fined 50,000 euros ($56,000) after fans engaged in racist ‌and discriminatory behaviour in Nations League matches against Greece ‌and Netherlands, UEFA said on Friday.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) also ‌fined the Serbian FA 22,500 euros for "transmitting ‌messages not fit for a sports event", 2,000 euros for lighting pyrotechnics and 15,000 euros for ‌a pitch invasion during the two ⁠matches, both of ‌which Serbia lost 2-1 last month.

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In a separate ​case relating to Serbia's 2-1 defeat away to the Netherlands on October ​4, UEFA fined the country's FA 20,000 euros and imposed a one-match ban on selling ⁠tickets to ​supporters for an away match, suspended for two years, for racist and discriminatory behaviour.

Serbia were fined a further 20,000 euros for transmitting ‌a message not fit for a sports event during that match.

Kosovo were fined 15,000 euros for displaying a message not fit for a sports event and another 20,000 euros for racist and discriminatory behaviour by fans during a 3-1 Nations League loss to Austria last month. UEFA also imposed a ‌one-match ban on away ticket sales, suspended ​for two years.

Croatia were fined 20,000 ‌euros and handed a one-match ban on away ticket sales, suspended for two years, following racist and discriminatory behaviour by supporters during a 4-1 thrashing by world ⁠champions Spain last ⁠month.($1 = 0.8936 euros).

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