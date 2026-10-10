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Naderi brace fires Rangers to top of Scottish Premiership

Ryan Naderi celebrates opening the scoring for Rangers
Ryan Naderi celebrates opening the scoring for RangersIan MacNicol / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Ryan Naderi scored twice as Rangers moved top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Czech Republic striker was on target with two headers in the first half at Ibrox to take his tally for the season to six goals.

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Victory was all but assured before the interval, with Rangers 3-0 ahead after Kevin Kelsy also scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Victory left Rangers a point ahead of arch Glasgow rivals Celtic but the Scottish champions will regain top spot if they avoid defeat at Motherwell on Sunday.

Rangers have now won six league games in a row - and seven in total - with one disappointment for the Light Blues on Saturday the fact they were denied a fifth successive clean sheet when Kilmarnock substitute Nicky Clescenco scored following a last-minute counter-attack.

Elsewhere, Hearts stayed third - and remained in touch with the Glasgow giants - as they thrashed St Mirren 5-0 for their biggest home win in the Premiership for three-and-a-half years.

Laurent Mendy fired the Jambos ahead in the 20th minute and there was more joy for the Edinburgh club as Calvin Miller scored two penalties either side of half-time.

Further goals from Claudio Braga and Josh McPake added to the delight of the Tynecastle faithful, with Hearts' tally of 19 goals from eight league games the most by any Premiership club so far this season.

This was Hearts' largest home league win since a 6-1 rout of Ross County back in April 2023 and ensured the Edinburgh club will head unto their Conference League opener against Nordsjaelland on Thursday in buoyant mood.

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