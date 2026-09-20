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Rangers land narrow Old Firm win at Celtic to spice up title race

Rangers' Ryan Naderi celebrates scoring their first goal
Rangers' Ryan Naderi celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Rangers inflicted another damaging blow on Celtic as Ryan Naderi's strike earned a 1-0 away win that enlivens the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic still lead the table by two points but the momentum is all on Rangers' side after two big Old Firm wins in eight days.

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Derek McInnes's men blew away their old rivals to win a League Cup tie 3-0 at Ibrox last weekend.

Celtic also suffered an awful start to their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros on Thursday and had no response despite Martin O'Neill ringing the changes in both personnel and formation.

The home side may wonder what might have been if a bright start had been rewarded.

Austin Trusty's volley into the top corner was ruled out after Liam Scales strayed offside in the build-up before Kieran Tierney smashed against the crossbar.

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However, Rangers took control after they went in front on 31 minutes.

Kim Min-su's strike from the edge of the box was parried by Viljami Sinisalo into the path of Naderi who tapped into an empty net.

Djeidi Gassama hit the post as Rangers threatened to add a second before half-time.

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Despite there being no away fans allowed to attend, Rangers dominated the second half and should have added to their lead.

Olwethu Makhanya's stunning strike was disallowed after the South African handled in controlling the ball.

Rangers, though, needed only the one goal as a Celtic side lacking inspiration rarely threatened to hit back and were met by a chorus of boos from the disgruntled 60,000 home fans at full-time.

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PremiershipCelticRyan NaderiDerek McInnesMartin O'NeillDjeidi GassamaMin-su KimLiam ScalesViljami SinisaloKieran TierneyOlwethu MakhanyaRangers

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