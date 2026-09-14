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Celtic captain Callum McGregor blasts his squad after head Old Firm defeat

Celtic captain Callum McGregor blasts his squad after head Old Firm defeat
Celtic captain Callum McGregor blasts his squad after head Old Firm defeatREUTERS

Callum McGregor delivered a brutally honest assessment of his side after their 3-0 League Cup Old Firm derby loss to Rangers on Sunday (September 13).

Celtic were well beaten in the first Old Firm derby of the 2026-27 season, with Rangers’ goals coming from Daniel Neil (x2) and summer signing Kevin Kelsy.

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Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Celtic captain McGregor, 33, vented his frustration about his side’s lack of cohesion.

"It wasn't us. The difference between the two sides was you saw a team and then you saw a team of individuals as well," McGregor stated.

"We looked like a team of individuals who like to do our own thing and play when we got the ball, not necessarily run when you don't have the ball, (which is) the thing you can't do when you come here.”

McGregor made it clear that for Celtic to win at Ibrox, maximum commitment is needed from all players, adding: "You can't defend with six players, it's impossible."

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