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Hearts miss out on chance to cut Celtic's lead after draw with Kilmarnock

Stephen Kingsley of Hearts celebrates scoring
Stephen Kingsley of Hearts celebrates scoringMark Runnacles / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Hearts missed the chance to close in on troubled Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after needing a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Jamie McCart's early own goal gave bottom-of-the-table Killie something to hold on to.

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Stephen Kingsley lashed home a left-footed drive in the 86th minute to level, but Hearts failed to make the most of a weekend when one or both of the Old Firm will drop points.

Celtic host Rangers on Sunday with the pressure on the Scottish champions to respond after a dismal week.

Martin O'Neill's men were well beaten 3-0 by Rangers in the League Cup last weekend and followed that up with a 3-1 home defeat against Ferencvaros to open their Europa League campaign.

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But Celtic have won all of their Scottish Premiership games so far to hold a five-point lead over both Hearts and Rangers.

Hibs responded to the sacking of David Gray by bouncing back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Aberdeen thanks to Martin Boyle's penalty.

Dundee moved up to fourth with a 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Dundee United welcomed back their boss Jim Goodwin following a health issue with a 3-0 win at St. Mirren.

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PremiershipCelticHeartsKilmarnockDundee UtdStephen KingsleyJamie McCartMartin O'NeillAberdeenMartin BoyleDavid GrayHibernianMotherwellSt. Mirren

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