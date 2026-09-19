Hearts miss out on chance to cut Celtic's lead after draw with Kilmarnock

Hearts missed the chance to close in on troubled Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after needing a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Jamie McCart's early own goal gave bottom-of-the-table Killie something to hold on to.

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Stephen Kingsley lashed home a left-footed drive in the 86th minute to level, but Hearts failed to make the most of a weekend when one or both of the Old Firm will drop points.

Celtic host Rangers on Sunday with the pressure on the Scottish champions to respond after a dismal week.

Martin O'Neill's men were well beaten 3-0 by Rangers in the League Cup last weekend and followed that up with a 3-1 home defeat against Ferencvaros to open their Europa League campaign.

Standings Flashscore

But Celtic have won all of their Scottish Premiership games so far to hold a five-point lead over both Hearts and Rangers.

Hibs responded to the sacking of David Gray by bouncing back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Aberdeen thanks to Martin Boyle's penalty.

Dundee moved up to fourth with a 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Dundee United welcomed back their boss Jim Goodwin following a health issue with a 3-0 win at St. Mirren.