Moorhouse confirms injury return with brace in Man Utd U21 win

Jack Moorhouse confirmed his return from long-term injury with a double for Manchester United U21 in their 5-1 win against Southampton.

The midfielder missed over a year with injury and had made a handful of fleeting substitute appearances since September before his start against Saints yesterday.

Moorehouse struck twice in front of manager Ruben Amorim in the comfortable victory for United on the day.

Previously, Moorhouse had made his U18 debut as a 15 year-old.

The 19 year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season.

