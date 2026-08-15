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Monchi urges Spanish clubs to explore English Championship

Monchi urges Spanish clubs to explore English Championship
Monchi urges Spanish clubs to explore English ChampionshipDaniel Weir/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Espanyol sporting director Monchi believes Spanish clubs should pay greater attention to the Championship, describing England’s second tier as one of football’s “least understood” competitions.

The former Aston Villa president of football operations has returned to Spain after two years in England, having previously worked at Sevilla and Roma.

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Monchi says the Championship offers an increasingly attractive source of talent as Espanyol seek markets where they can compete despite financial restrictions in Spain.

"I think the Championship is one of the least understood competitions," he told BBC Sport.

"Having lived in England for two years and worked with Aston Villa, and now continuing to follow the competition because of Burnley, I can say that there are some very good players there.

"I think it is a competition with an extremely high level of competitiveness, very good coaches and intense demands. It is an excellent place to discover talent."

Espanyol also have a connection to the English second tier through their ownership group, led by Alan Pace, who also owns Championship side Burnley.

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Luis AnguloEspanyolAston VillaChampionshipLaLiga

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