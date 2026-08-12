Atletico Madrid 'agree terms' to sell Ruggeri to Aston Villa

Atletico Madrid are planning more sales in the final weeks of the summer transfer window after a spending splurge from Diego Simeone.

Los Rojblancos have brought in Kang-in Lee, Morten Hjulmand and Alejandro Grimaldo ahead of the 2026/27 LaLiga season as the club work to retain wantaway striker Julian Alvarez.

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Alvarez has openly indicated his desire to leave Madrid, but Simeone has firmly shut down those rumours during Atleti's preseason campaign, and Barcelona are not in a position to negotiate at this point.

Sales are now the focus, and Matteo Ruggeri looks set to join Premier League side Aston Villa, after Unai Emery guided them to UEFA Champions League qualification at the end of 2025/26.

Ruggeri cost €17M from Atalanta last summer, and Atletico could land a €25M fee, with Emery looking to wrap up a deal after Villa's Super Cup clash with PSG.

Emery himself has spent around £90M this summer, landing Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, alongside some major exits from Villa Park including Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne and £117M deal to offload England star Morgan Rogers.