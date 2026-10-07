Monaco youngster Konate set for Laval loan move

AS Monaco striker Oumar Konate is set to join Stade Lavallois on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast U20 international featured in Monaco’s Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre but has not played for the senior side since.

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First-team opportunities are expected to be limited, with Paris Brunner making an impressive start to the campaign and Folarin Balogun, Mika Biereth and Matthis Abline also competing for places in attack.

Konate will therefore move to Ligue 2 side Laval in search of regular playing time and valuable experience.

Monaco still consider the youngster an important prospect for the future, meaning the loan agreement will not include an option to buy.

He joins a Laval side currently sitting bottom of the Ligue 2 standings and looking to turn their season around.