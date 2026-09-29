Monaco begin contract negotiations with Vanderson

AS Monaco have reportedly opened negotiations with Brazilian defender Vanderson over a contract extension following his impressive start to the 2026-27 season.

According to L’Équipe, the Ligue 1 club have approached the 25-year-old's representatives as they seek to secure his long-term future, alongside promising striker Paris Brunner.

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Vanderson, whose current contract expires in 2028, has endured mixed fortunes since joining Monaco in 2022, with recurring injuries disrupting his progress.

The Brazilian struggled for consistency last season, registering just two assists in 23 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, he appears to have rediscovered his form this term, starting all seven of Monaco's matches across competitions.

Monaco are now eager to reward his resurgence and secure his services beyond his existing deal.