Folarin Balogun confirms he's still open to Premier League transfer

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USA international Folarin Balogun.
USA international Folarin Balogun.Profimedia

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is still keen a move back to the Premier League after opting against a summer switch to Everton.

Balogun’s proposed £40M move from Monaco to Merseyside collapsed on transfer deadline day after the USMNT international changed his mind and withdrew from the move.

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Sources close to the player claimed Balogun was unhappy with how Everton handled his medical, and the subsequent transfer negotiations, saying the former Arsenal man did not feel comfortable proceeding with talks.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has hinted at the club being ready to sell him in the January window and a move England has not been ruled out by the 25-year-old.

"Yes, potentially I could move back to England.

"Football has many twists and turns as we saw after the World Cup.

“I was close to a transfer, it didn’t materialise, but for sure it’s definitely an option."

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