Championship side Watford have confirmed the acquisition of Senegal international Krepin Diatta on a free transfer.

Diatta, who will wear the number 15 shirt, has joined the Hornets on a one-year contract with the option of another, having most recently spent five-and-a-half seasons with French side AS Monaco.

Advertisement Advertisement

A statement from Watford confirmed the arrival of Diatta: "Watford have completed the signing of Senegal international Krepin Diatta."

'Watford is a top club'

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Diatta told the club website: "I am very happy to join the team.

"After talking with the people here, the project was very clear in my head. Watford is a top club that was in the Premier League not too long ago, and I think this is the place they should be."

Diatta was not part of the Senegal squad that participated in the opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Mozambique and Ethiopia.

While naming the squad, Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira confirmed he had left Diatta out because he didn’t have a club.

Vieira said at the time: "The answer is quite simple and clear: Krepin Diatta isn’t here because he doesn’t have a club."

Diatta was part of the Senegal U-20s who participated in the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

He scored two goals in the tournament, both of which came in the group stage: his first, a 70th-minute header against South Africa in a seven-goal thriller, and his second, a goal in the added time of the first half against Cameroon.

Senegal eventually lost 2-0 against Zambia in the final and finished runners-up. They thus qualified for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Diatta was also part of the Senegal U20 side that participated in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea. On May 22nd, 2017, he played in Senegal's 2-0 opening match win against Saudi Arabia.

Senegal were knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16 after they lost 1-0 against Mexico. He was part of the Senegal squad during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Diatta’s club career includes a spell at Sarpsborg 08, where he managed 22 appearances and scored three goals; Club Brugge, where he scored 18 goals from 95 matches; and Monaco, where he featured 114 times and scored six goals.

At Monaco, he also reached the Coupe de France final in his first season. Diatta brings a wealth of experience to Vicarage Road, with 65 caps for Senegal as well as 19 Champions League appearances.

He joins a Watford side, which are currently sitting in 20th position in the 24-team league table with eight points from eight matches. They have won two matches, drawn two and lost four.