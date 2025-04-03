Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla says they should sell Vinicius Jr.

Milla believes Real Madrid could sell the Brazil attacker to bankroll the rebuilding of the team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said in an interview with El Desmarque: "If I were a sporting director, I would sell Vinicius and buy a striker to allow (Kylian) Mbappé to play on the left wing.

"Vini is a great player, but the club must also consider the image he transmits. Yes, his performances are at a high level, but his image is not always the best.

"He has a significant market value and Real Madrid could reinvest that money in big purchases."