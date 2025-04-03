Tribal Football
Most Read
Inter Miami striker Suarez: I wanted Barcelona revenge
Berta and Arsenal in agreement over Athletic Bilbao star Nico
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return

Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild

Carlos Volcano
Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild
Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuildLaLiga
Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla says they should sell Vinicius Jr.

Milla believes Real Madrid could sell the Brazil attacker to bankroll the rebuilding of the team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said in an interview with El Desmarque: "If I were a sporting director, I would sell Vinicius and buy a striker to allow (Kylian) Mbappé to play on the left wing.

"Vini is a great player, but the club must also consider the image he transmits. Yes, his performances are at a high level, but his image is not always the best.

"He has a significant market value and Real Madrid could reinvest that money in big purchases."

Mentions
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Vinicius Junior lays out terms to sign new Real Madrid contract
REVEALED: Vinicius Jr still talking to Saudi Pro League despite Real Madrid contract negotiations
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr moves to end Saudi rumours