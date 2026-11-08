Mijnans nets hat-trick as PSV reclaim Eredivisie top spot

Sven Mijnans was worth his weight in gold for PSV, who returned to the top of the table with a 5-2 away win at SC Cambuur.

PSV was given a golden opportunity to retake the top spot in the Eredivisie, with Feyenoord losing their first game of the season, and Ajax and Twente sharing the points earlier on Sunday.

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Away at Cambuur, PSV wasted no time as Sven Mijnans opened the scoring after just 46 seconds, heading the ball into an empty net as Lars Jansen terribly misjudged a cross from Esmir Bajraktarevic.

Mijnans doubled the lead 15 minutes later, sending Jansen the wrong way after being left all alone by the Cambuur defence.

Ruben van Bommel added to the hosts' worries, capping off a brilliant dribble by Bajraktarevic with a simple finish in the far corner. PSV's 3-0 lead after 19 minutes angered the home support, who threw cups onto the pitch, causing the game to be temporarily stopped.

The reigning champions were, unsurprisingly, the better team out of the resumption, but it were the hosts who pulled one back via Nicky Souren, who carefully placed the ball into the far corner after 41 minutes.

Cambuur continued crawling out of their shells in the second half, creating more minor chances. The biggest were still for PSV, with Van Bommel missing a big opportunity in the six-yard box in the first ten minutes.

The hosts shockingly came back to within one with just over ten minutes remaining, as Iwan Henstra steered the ball into the far corner to make it an interesting final 10 minutes.

They were promising to be interesting until Mijnans completed his hat-trick, his second of the season already, by scoring a fantastic free-kick less than two minutes after Henstra gave the home fans a little hope. That was officially all gone in injury time, when Ayoni Santos scored his maiden PSV goal with a handy flick.

PSV reclaimed control of the Eredivisie table with a steady 5-2 win in Leeuwarden, putting them one point ahead of Feyenoord and Ajax as the Eredivisie heads into the international break.

Check out the full match statistics on Flashscore