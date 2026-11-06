Struggling Sonderjyske sack coach after just 14 games in charge

Struggling Sonderjyske sack coach with immediate ffect after just 14 games in charge

Superliga club Sonderjyske has decided to sack head coach Fatah Abdirahman with immediate effect after just 14 matches in charge of the club.

The first managerial sacking of the season in the Superliga is a reality. Sonderjyske, currently sitting at the bottom of the table, has parted ways with head coach Fatah Abdirahman.

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Sonderjyske confirmed the news on the club's website on Friday.

Assistant coaches Simon Poulsen and James-Oliver Pearce will take temporary charge of the team, which is set to play again as early as Sunday against Superliga league leaders, FC Midtjylland.

Fatah Abdirahman took over from the successful coach Thomas Norgaard this summer, but his tenure at the Superliga club proved to be short-lived.

Under Abdirahman’s leadership, Sonderjyske has endured a difficult autumn in the Superliga, collecting just 8 points from 13 matches. Prior to taking the head coach role at Sonderjyske, Fatah Abdirahman served as an assistant coach to Rasmus Berthelsen at Randers.

Abdirahman faced a challenging task at Sonderjyske. During the summer transfer window, the club saw several departures, including key first-team players such as Olti Hyseni, Magnus Jensen, and Tobias Sommer.

This has taken a toll on the team's on-field performance.

Most recently, the team lost 0-2 at home to FC Copenhagen this past Monday. The round prior, they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat away to newly promoted side AC Horsens.

In addition to a difficult start in the Superliga, the autumn also saw Sonderjyske suffer a disappointing exit from the Danish Cup at the hands of AB, a team from the 1st Division.