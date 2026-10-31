Eredivisie roundup: Ajax and PSV cut gap on Feyenoord, Cambuur game called off

Round 11 of the Dutch Eredivisie is underway and was kicked off by the Big Three, as well as a highly controversial match in Leeuwarden.

League leaders Feyenoord dropped valuable points at home, drawing 1-1 against Fortuna Sittard after conceding a late goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

To read all about Feyenoord's costly draw, read our full match report HERE

For the first time since April 2022, Ajax managed to beat AZ in the Eredivisie, winning 1-0 in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

To read all about Ajax's win, read our full match report HERE

PSV dealt Willem II a sensitive blow with their joint-worst Eredivisie defeat ever in a seven-goal rout.

To read all about PSV's big win, read our full match report HERE

NEC Nijmegen's season took another negative turn with a 1-0 away loss at Heerenveen.

NEC were the dominant side in the opening half, with Kevin Kers hitting the post and Tjaronn Chery denied by an excellent save from Bernt Klaverboer. Despite the early advantage, NEC fell behind at the Abe Lenstra Stadion after Dylan Vente headed in an inviting cross from Levi Smans.

The Nijmegen side were inches away from stealing a point in the dying minutes, but Kaj Sierhuis did not have the crossbar at his mercy and couldn't prevent NEC from staying winless for the ninth consecutive Eredivisie game.

Key match stats and events Flashscore

A football party in Leeuwarden took another dark turn when Cambuur's imminent win was abandoned by firework bombs.

The promoted Frisians were on a tear in the first half, with Ismael Baouf heading home in the sixth minute, Jason Ceka doubling the lead after 15 minutes, and centre-half Billy van Duijl giving the hosts a dream three-goal lead with a fantastic header just before half-time.

As Rafik El Arguioui put the 4-0 on the scoreboard with a lovely chip, away fans set off fireworks, forcing referee Serder Gozubuyuk to call all players into the tunnels and wait for the atmosphere to calm down. After a 30-minute break, the game was resumed but almost instantly abandoned again, with away fans setting off more fireworks and forcing a suspension.

Despite the game being abandoned after 82 minutes, the remainder will not be finished on a different day.

After a torrid start to the season, Cambuur's fourth win in six games propels them to ninth in the league, leapfrogging Go Ahead Eagles.