Hungry PSV score seven against lowly Willem II to close gap to Feyenoord

Reigning Eredivisie champions PSV claimed a monster win on Saturday evening, beating promoted Willem II 7-0 to put the pressure on league leaders Feyenoord.

With Feyenoord dropping points at home earlier on Saturday, PSV had a chance to cut the gap to the league leaders to just two points with a home win against Willem II, who sacked manager John Stegeman earlier this week.

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Manager Peter Bosz welcomed back Sven Mijnans in the starting XI, while Yarek Gasiorowski got his first league start of the season.

After a tough opening 20 minutes, captain Mauro Junior opened the scoring with an easy finish following some woeful defending from the Willem II backline.

With Willem II nowhere to be seen, Guus Til doubled the lead on the brink of half-time with a lovely backheel effort.

PSV continued their dominance after half-time, with Mijnans making it three to nothing with an excellent finish into the top corner, minutes after which Ruben van Bommel made it four with a header.

Willem II got its biggest chance of the evening to save face when Uriel van Aalst was allowed to tap the ball into an empty net, but the midfielder blasted it onto the bar to squander a rare near-guaranteed goal.

It was a stress-free evening for PSV, who were boosted by the return of starting striker Ricardo Pepi, who'd been out injured since September. The American immediately forced himself back into the mix, scoring a header in his return to action.

Kodai Sano made it six for the hosts soon after, with the Japanese midfielder finishing a lay-off from Pepi to pile onto Willem II's worries, which deepened further as youngster Shuryjano Cornecion slotted the ball in the bottom corner with ten minutes remaining.

After a dominant display with seven different goalscorers, PSV neared Feyenoord to two points and are temporarily in second place, with Ajax and AZ set to face off later on Saturday. Willem II, meanwhile, suffered their joint-worst defeat in Eredivisie history.

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