Eredivisie: Ajax climb to second as PSV, Feyenoord stumble

Round 10 of the Dutch Eredivisie is a wrap after a spectacular Sunday. Flashscore recaps Sunday's action from the Dutch pitches.

PSV and Feyenoord shared the spoils in a highly anticipated clash between the reigning champions and current league leaders.

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Catch up on the match with our full match report HERE

Ajax jumped up to second in the Eredivisie after beating Sparta 2-1 in Rotterdam.

To read about Ajax's narrow win, read our full match report HERE

Fortuna Sittard kept all three points at home after a late goal downed Excelsior.

The two sides played an unremarkable game down in Sittard, with Excelsior slightly on top in the first half. Irakli Yegoian was just inches away from giving the visitors the lead, but steered the ball wide of the goal in a wide-open one-on-one.

Instead, Fortuna Sittard's Rodrigu Guth stole all three points in added time of the second half - Mohammed Ihattaren swung in a lethal corner, and Guth headed it in powerfully with just 90 seconds remaining.

NEC and FC Groningen kept each other in check in an entertaining game in De Goffert: 2-2.

Brynjolfur Willumsson confirmed his status as a reliable goalscorer in the first half, heading in a corner at the far post. Twenty minutes later, the Icelandic striker struck again, this time tapping in a low cross from Thom van Bergen after outmuscling Ahmetcan Kaplan in the box.

Danish winger Clement Bischoff continued his strong week by pulling one back for NEC early in the second half, and Noe Lebreton completed the comeback for NEC in the 70th minute after Groningen failed to clear the ball.

Key match events and stats Flashscore

FC Twente tied AZ and PSV on points after a big win away at the Alkmaar side: 0-2.

Twente led the way in the opening phase and was inches away from taking an early lead, hitting the post and having a ball cleared off the line before Jari De Busser made a smart save to tip a high-flying ball over his bar.

AZ created some chances, but fell behind anyway when Sondre Orjasaeter flicked a cross from Younes Taha past De Busser. AZ were primed to open a late charge after Daouda Weidmann got his second yellow card for pulling down Weslley Patati.

After Joel Drommel saved Twente again during the ensuing free-kick, the goalkeeper set up Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink with a long kick that the young striker converted via a magnificent lob over De Busser, thus sealing the win for the visitors.

With the win, FC Twente join AZ and PSV on 20 points, one behind Ajax and four behind leaders Feyenoord.