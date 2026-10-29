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Midtjylland reach Cup quarter-finals after hard-fought OB win

Rasmus Kristensen and FC Midtjylland are ready for the quarter-final in the Danish Cup
Rasmus Kristensen and FC Midtjylland are ready for the quarter-final in the Danish CupCredit: Lars Rønbøg / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

The visitors from Odense challenged FC Midtjylland all the way but in the end the reigning champions secured a ticket to the quarter-final of the Danish Cup tournament thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win against OB.

On Thursday evening, the reigning cup champions, FC Midtjylland, faced a tough challenge in the round of 16 as they hosted OB.

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The two Superliga clubs were evenly matched, but a couple of clinical finishes from FC Midtjylland were enough for "the Wolves" to secure a narrow 2–1 victory at the MCH Arena.

The match in Herning was lively right from the opening whistle. OB’s Noah Ganaus had the first major opportunity, striking the crossbar with his effort. Shortly after, FC Midtjylland’s Friday Etim also had an excellent chance, finding himself unmarked to meet a cross.

In the 27th minute, the home side took the lead as Mads Bech Sorensen headed home a well-struck free kick from Victor Bak.

FC Midtjylland - OB - Match Stats
FC Midtjylland - OB - Match StatsFlashscore

Kjell Wätjen came close to extending the lead for the Midtjylland side in the first half with a volley from outside the box, but OB goalkeeper Martin Hansen produced a fine save.

Instead, it was the visitors' Ganaus who restored parity in the 42nd minute when he was put clean through and delivered a cool finish, slotting the ball in off the post.

An hour into the match, 19-year-old Sofus Johannesen put the Midtjylland side back in front. Johannesen won possession and carried the ball into the penalty area, where his initial attempt on goal was weak.

However, a poor clearance by OB sent the ball straight back to the young midfielder, and this time he made no mistake.  OB remained competitive throughout the match but failed to create any significant chances in the closing stages.

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Betano PokalenMidtjyllandNoah GanausFriday EtimSofus JohannesenOdenseMads Bech Sorensen

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